Worker dies April 26 in lifting-system accident building Copacabana stage
Entertainment
A worker tragically lost his life on April 26 while helping build the stage for Shakira's big Copacabana Beach concert.
He was seriously injured in a lifting-system accident and, despite quick help from coworkers and emergency crews, died at the hospital.
Mayor confirms Shakira appearance online
Shakira's Copacabana show draws huge crowds, and the mayor confirmed her appearance online.
After the accident, event organizers are now supporting the worker's family and the responsible company's team during this difficult time.