World Cup 2026 closing ceremony features Shakira, Cruise, Malone, Scherzinger
Entertainment
The FIFA World Cup 2026 final is going out with a bang: expect a packed closing ceremony on Monday at 1:15am. IST, starring Shakira, Tom Cruise, Post Malone, and Nicole Scherzinger.
Jennifer Hudson will set the mood by singing the national anthem to kick things off.
World Cup halftime features Madonna, Martin
The halftime show isn't holding back either.
On Sunday at 11pm IST, Madonna, Chris Martin, Justin Bieber, and Shakira will take the stage.
BTS and Gustavo Dudamel join in too, making this lineup all about international vibes and celebrating how music and football bring everyone together.