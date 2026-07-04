World University of Design announces 2 theater degrees starting 2026
Thinking about a future in acting, directing, or live performance?
The World University of Design (WUD) just announced two new theater programs starting in 2026: a four-year bachelor's and a two-year master's in performing arts.
These are designed to help students build real skills for careers across film, TV, OTT platforms, live events, and digital media.
WUD details curriculum and opens admissions
The bachelor's program blends classic theater training with modern techniques like script analysis, stagecraft, and voice work, plus lots of hands-on workshops and performances to help you build your portfolio.
The master's course goes deeper into areas like dramaturgy (that's the art of dramatic composition), performance research, and creative leadership.
WUD says these courses are all about meeting the growing demand for trained talent in India's booming entertainment world.
Admissions are open now if you're ready to jump in!