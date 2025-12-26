'Writer's writer' Satyam K Tripathi passes away at 45

Who was Satyam K Tripathi?

A Mumbai native and St. Theresa's High School alum, Tripathi served as Joint Secretary of the Screenwriters Association (SWA).

He wrote for hit Hindi shows like Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, Hitler Didi, 12/24 Karol Bagh, Parvarrish, and Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani.

He also penned dialogues for Dil Dhoondta Hai and was credited for the story of Doosri Maa, and directed Special Squad.

Known as a "writer's writer," he stood out for his unique storytelling about relationships and social issues.