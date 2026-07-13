Margot Robbie-Jacob Elordi's 'Wuthering Heights' out on JioHotstar

Plot summary

Plot of 'Wuthering Heights'

The plot follows the complex relationship between Catherine and Heathcliff, an orphan taken in by Catherine's father. Despite their deep connection, Catherine marries Edgar Linton for social status. This decision breaks Heathcliff's heart and ignites a desire for revenge against those who have wronged him. The film has been adapted for the big screen several times before, including a 2011 version starring James Howson and Kaya Scodelario.