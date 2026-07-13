Margot Robbie-Jacob Elordi's 'Wuthering Heights' out on JioHotstar
What's the story
The Hollywood film Wuthering Heights, starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, arrived on JioHotstar on Monday. The film is an adaptation of Victorian novelist Emily Brontë's 1847 novel of the same name and was released in theaters earlier this year. It's directed by Emerald Fennell.
Cast details
Cast and characters of the film
In Wuthering Heights, Robbie plays Catherine Earnshaw, the protagonist, while Elordi portrays her love interest, Heathcliff. The film also features Hong Chau, Alison Oliver, and Shazad Latif in pivotal roles. The story is set on the Yorkshire moors and revolves around the passionate yet tragic love story between Catherine and Heathcliff.
Plot summary
Plot of 'Wuthering Heights'
The plot follows the complex relationship between Catherine and Heathcliff, an orphan taken in by Catherine's father. Despite their deep connection, Catherine marries Edgar Linton for social status. This decision breaks Heathcliff's heart and ignites a desire for revenge against those who have wronged him. The film has been adapted for the big screen several times before, including a 2011 version starring James Howson and Kaya Scodelario.
Future endeavors
Upcoming project of Robbie and Elordi
Robbie will next be seen in the Ocean's 11 prequel. The film also stars Bradley Cooper and Wagner Moura and is set to hit theaters on June 25, 2027. It will be directed by Cooper. Meanwhile, Elordi will star in The Dog Stars, helmed by Ridley Scott. Josh Brolin and Margaret Qualley are also a part of the ensemble.