'Wuthering Heights' shoot lands Jacob Elordi in hospital Entertainment Jan 30, 2026

Jacob Elordi, best known from Euphoria and The Kissing Booth, shared that he ended up with second-degree burns during his first week filming Wuthering Heights.

Trying to channel some serious method acting energy, he accidentally burned his back on a steam shower knob at home.

"My back seared into the steam knob and I stood up screaming; it tore up my back," he told Esquire.