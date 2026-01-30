'Wuthering Heights' shoot lands Jacob Elordi in hospital
Jacob Elordi, best known from Euphoria and The Kissing Booth, shared that he ended up with second-degree burns during his first week filming Wuthering Heights.
Trying to channel some serious method acting energy, he accidentally burned his back on a steam shower knob at home.
"My back seared into the steam knob and I stood up screaming; it tore up my back," he told Esquire.
Jacob joked he'd maim himself to get into character
Inspired by talk of Daniel Day-Lewis's commitment to roles, Jacob joked with the makeup artist, "Well I'm going to go away and maim myself on the weekend to prove to you that I'm Heathcliff!"
Unfortunately, that joke became reality after his late-night accident.
Jacob kept showing up for work despite being in pain
Even after getting hurt, Jacob kept showing up for work—covered in dirt for the role but always making sure to clean up each night.
Director Emerald Fennell said she panicked when she heard "Jacob's in hospital," but was relieved it wasn't a car accident—just an over-committed actor and a very unlucky shower.