WWE alum Singh unhurt after crash at Panipat toll plaza
Entertainment
The Great Khali (Dalip Singh), famous for his WWE days, was involved in a car crash at a Panipat toll plaza on Saturday.
His SUV collided with another vehicle, but he walked away without any injuries.
The incident sparked concern online, so Khali quickly reassured everyone that he's totally fine.
Singh thanks fans, urges care
Khali posted a video thanking fans for their messages and support, saying he is completely okay, thanks to the blessings of well-wishers and God.
He explained he hadn't planned to talk about it but wanted to clear things up since videos of the accident were spreading.
He ended his message urging everyone to take care: "Jai Bharat!"