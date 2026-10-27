Wyle named People Sexiest Man Alive at 55 'E.R.' star
Entertainment
Noah Wyle, best known as Dr. Carter from E.R. and now starring in The Pitt, just landed People magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive" title at 55.
He joked that his family will probably tease him about it for years and showed off an all-denim look on the cover.
Wyle discusses awards and family
Wyle has four Emmys and a Golden Globe under his belt, plus three kids: Owen (23), Auden (21), and Frances (11).
Off-screen, he calls himself the "dish maven" at home, a job he actually enjoys.
His wife, Sara, says the new title just proves she has great taste!
Wyle chatted about all of this on Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast.