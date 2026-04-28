Wyle teases Baby Jane return for 'The Pitt' season 3

'The Pitt' filming starts June 2026

Wyle joked that Baby Jane could even come back "At least in season 20, as a new nurse."

He also shared that season three will shift into "late fall," bringing fresh medical cases and storylines.

Filming starts in June 2026, with the main cast sticking around and new arcs on the way.

If you want to catch up, The Pitt's second season (praised for its strong characters and drama) is streaming now on HBO Max.