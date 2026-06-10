'X-Men' actor Mane reveals male breast cancer diagnosis and chemotherapy
Entertainment
Tyler Mane, who played Sabretooth in X-Men, just shared that he's been diagnosed with male breast cancer, a condition so rare it affects only one in every 750 men.
In his June 8 video, the 59-year-old said he's started chemo and wants guys to know early detection really matters.
Mane delayed care until Geerlings intervened
Mane admitted he kept quiet at first, but his wife Renae Geerlings pushed him to see a doctor after his concerns were brushed off.
He ignored symptoms like lumps before getting help.
Now, he hopes sharing his story will encourage other men to take their health seriously: I want to be a voice for the people who are afraid to speak up.