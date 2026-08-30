Xbox pursues 1 partner for TV and film adaptations
Entertainment
Xbox wants to turn some of its biggest game franchises into TV shows and films, aiming for one studio to handle more than a dozen titles.
Unlike Sony and Sega, who work with multiple studios, Xbox is going for a single partner.
Think "Halo," "Diablo," and "World of Warcraft": these are the names being tossed around, with Netflix, Paramount, and Universal showing interest.
Deal exceeding $300 million jeopardizes adaptations
The deal could cost more than $300 million, which has already scared off at least one potential partner.
This hefty price tag puts future projects like Paramount's Call of Duty movie (set for 2028) and Prime Video's upcoming Fallout series in question.