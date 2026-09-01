Blue Beetle returns to DCU! Lead actor Xolo Mariduena confirms
What's the story
Xolo Mariduena, who played Blue Beetle in the 2023 DC blockbuster of the same name, was unsure about his future with the franchise. However, a call from DC boss James Gunn changed everything. The actor revealed this news to Variety during the red carpet premiere of Practical Magic 2 in Los Angeles. He said he was "humbled" by the opportunity to return to the DC Universe (DCU).
Unexpected news
Mariduena is 'excited' to see Blue Beetle's journey
Mariduena was in Japan with friends when he received a call from Gunn.
"I just see, like the Bat-phone, my phone rings [and it's] James Gunn. All my friends look at me, and I had to leave the room."
"I came back, and I was like, 'Off the record, don't tell anyone but we're coming back,' and I'm so excited for people to see where Blue Beetle ends up."
Upcoming film
The actor will return in 'Man of Tomorrow'
Mariduena will reprise his role in Man of Tomorrow, the follow-up to Superman.
The film will see Superman teaming up with his arch-nemesis Lex Luthor to defeat an intergalactic super genius known as Brainiac.
David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult will return as Superman and Luthor, respectively.
Other cast members include Lars Eidinger, Aaron Pierre, Isabela Merced, Nathan Fillion, Milly Alcock, and Skyler Gisondo.