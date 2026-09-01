Blue Beetle returns to DCU! Lead actor Xolo Mariduena confirms

Mariduena was in Japan with friends when he received a call from Gunn.

"I just see, like the Bat-phone, my phone rings [and it's] James Gunn. All my friends look at me, and I had to leave the room."

"I came back, and I was like, 'Off the record, don't tell anyone but we're coming back,' and I'm so excited for people to see where Blue Beetle ends up."