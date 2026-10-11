Yadav appeals for Shankar's wife's kidney treatment amid 2cr order
Entertainment
Rajpal Yadav is reaching out for support to help pay for his friend Gauri Shankar's wife's kidney treatment, as she has been in the hospital for the past month and the bills keep growing.
This comes at a tough time for Yadav too. He is still dealing with his own financial setbacks, including a ₹2 crore Supreme Court order from an old check-bounce case.
Fundraising at ₹1,22,562 Yadav paid 1.15cr
Yadav shared in a video that while they have managed to raise just over ₹1,22,562 so far, they still need to hit a ₹25 lakh goal. Actors Kamlesh Sawant and Rohitashv Gaur have also stepped up to spread the word.
Meanwhile, Yadav is trying to sell property and has already paid ₹1.15 crore toward his own dues, but he is still juggling big losses and another deadline coming up soon.