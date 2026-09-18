Yadav denies dating Khair after viral Mumbai party clip
Entertainment
Elvish Yadav, the popular YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner, has addressed the buzz about him dating influencer Ifa Khair.
After a video from his star-studded birthday party in Mumbai showed him with Khair, fans started speculating about their relationship.
Elvish took to X to clarify that she's just a "common friend" and asked everyone not to assume things based on a viral clip.
Yadav teases Bollywood debut with Shroff
The birthday bash was packed with celebrities like Shivangi Joshi, Tejasswi Prakash, and Karan Kundrra.
Besides celebrating his journey from YouTube fame to reality TV win, Elvish also hinted at exciting projects ahead, including his Bollywood debut with Tiger Shroff.
He's clearly keeping busy across shows like MTV Roadies XX and web series Aukaat Ke Bahar.