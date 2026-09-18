Yadav denies dating Khair after viral Mumbai party clip

Elvish Yadav, the popular YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner, has addressed the buzz about him dating influencer Ifa Khair.

After a video from his star-studded birthday party in Mumbai showed him with Khair, fans started speculating about their relationship.

Elvish took to X to clarify that she's just a "common friend" and asked everyone not to assume things based on a viral clip.