Yadav exits 'Rise and Fall' Season 2 citing legal obligations
Entertainment
Tej Pratap Yadav made an unexpected exit from Rise and Fall Season 2 because of legal obligations, just after host Virender Sehwag had announced there'd be no elimination from the Basement that week.
His farewell was heartfelt: he told Swara Bhasker she reminded him of his mother whenever she served him food in the Penthouse, bringing real emotion to the moment.
The contestants put aside their differences for a warm send-off, with Yadav saying he hoped they would meet again at the grand finale.
Wildcards join 'Rise and Fall'
The episode also introduced three wildcard contestants: Rishabh Jaiswal (joining the Penthouse), Jashwanth Bopanna (joining the Basement), and Sonam Malik (joining the Basement).
Their arrival was noted as the season continues.