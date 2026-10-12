Yadav exits 'Rise and Fall' Season 2 citing legal obligations

Tej Pratap Yadav made an unexpected exit from Rise and Fall Season 2 because of legal obligations, just after host Virender Sehwag had announced there'd be no elimination from the Basement that week.

His farewell was heartfelt: he told Swara Bhasker she reminded him of his mother whenever she served him food in the Penthouse, bringing real emotion to the moment.

The contestants put aside their differences for a warm send-off, with Yadav saying he hoped they would meet again at the grand finale.