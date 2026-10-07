Yadav faces ₹22cr liability over 'Ata pata laapata' loan

Rajpal Yadav, known for his comedy roles, has landed in a tough spot over an old ₹5 crore loan he took to make his film Ata Pata Laapata.

What started as a single dispute has now grown into multiple check bounce cases and a whopping ₹22 crore liability, seriously affecting both his career and reputation.

He appeared before the Supreme Court to finally address a dispute dating back to around 2010 (about 16 years as of October 2026).