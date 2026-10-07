Yadav faces ₹22cr liability over 'Ata pata laapata' loan
Rajpal Yadav, known for his comedy roles, has landed in a tough spot over an old ₹5 crore loan he took to make his film Ata Pata Laapata.
What started as a single dispute has now grown into multiple check bounce cases and a whopping ₹22 crore liability, seriously affecting both his career and reputation.
He appeared before the Supreme Court to finally address a dispute dating back to around 2010 (about 16 years as of October 2026).
SC okays Yadav ₹1.15cr now
Trying to settle things, Yadav proposed paying back ₹1.15 crore right away and promised the rest, ₹85 lakh, after selling off a ancestral property worth ₹30 crore.
The Supreme Court agreed to this plan but made it clear that if he misses these payments, there could be strict penalties.
SC to review Delhi HC order
Besides the repayment deal, the court will also look at the Delhi High Court order on this case.
This could give Yadav another shot at appealing the Delhi High Court order in the cheque-bounce cases, a small ray of hope after years of stress.