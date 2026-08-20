Yadav says he still owes 25-30cr, faces bounced check case
Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav has shared that he still owes ₹25 to ₹30 crore, even after years of paying off debts that once nearly hit ₹50 crore.
He's currently facing a legal case over a bounced check, but says he's always tried to honor his commitments: "Agreements, cheques, or verbal commitments - all are honored with respect," he explained.
Yadav: 5cr 'Ata pata laapata' loan
Yadav's money troubles began in 2010 when he borrowed ₹5 crore for his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. The movie flopped and the debt continued to grow over the years because of interest and other charges, increasing to nearly ₹9 crore.
Since 2012, he's dealt with around 30 to 35 court cases.
Addressing reports that Rajpal Yadav received help worth ₹70-80 crore from fellow artists, Yadav called them exaggerated but thanked everyone who helped: "Assistance was used properly and will be returned."
Despite everything, he says acting remains his passion and focus.