Yami-Emraan's 'HAQ' gets green light for release
The Madhya Pradesh High Court has cleared the way for HAQ, starring Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi, to hit theaters on November 7.
The film is inspired by the landmark Shah Bano Supreme Court case and faced a legal challenge from Shah Bano's daughter, who argued that the filmmakers could not have made such a film and depict such events without taking consent from Shah Bano's family or heirs.
The film is directed by Anubhav Sinha
The judge ruled that reputational rights don't pass down after someone's death and agreed with the filmmakers that HAQ is fictionalized from public records.
The court also suggested any censorship concerns should go through official channels, not lawsuits.
With its focus on big topics like Uniform Civil Code and Triple Talaq, plus a strong cast including Vartika Singh and Sheeba Chaddha, HAQ looks set to spark some important conversations when it releases.