Yami Gautam to headline Aanand L Rai's horror-comedy 'Nayi Naveli'
Entertainment
Yami Gautam is set to star in Nayi Naveli, a new horror-comedy from filmmaker Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions.
Blending Indian folklore and mythology, the film will begin shooting in February 2026.
The script is ready and pre-production is already moving forward.
Why this film stands out
This marks Yami's first project with Colour Yellow and a fresh genre shift from her recent dramatic roles.
The story comes from Divy Nidhi Sharma, known for hits like Laapataa Ladies and Heeramandi.
Plus, Tamil director Balaji Mohan will make his Hindi debut here.