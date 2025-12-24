Yami Gautam's 'Haq' hits Netflix: A courtroom drama worth your time Entertainment Dec 24, 2025

Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi star in Haq, now streaming on Netflix after its November 7 theatrical release.

Directed by Suparn Verma, the film dives into a powerful legal battle centered on a woman's fight for justice, challenging personal beliefs and social traditions along the way.