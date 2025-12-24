Next Article
Yami Gautam's 'Haq' hits Netflix: A courtroom drama worth your time
Entertainment
Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi star in Haq, now streaming on Netflix after its November 7 theatrical release.
Directed by Suparn Verma, the film dives into a powerful legal battle centered on a woman's fight for justice, challenging personal beliefs and social traditions along the way.
Inspired by a real Supreme Court case—and making waves
Haq takes inspiration from the historic Shah Bano case of the 1980s, which sparked big debates about women's rights versus religious laws in India.
With Sheeba Chaddha in a key role and produced by Junglee Pictures, the film has already earned ₹28.44 crore worldwide—a solid run for a thought-provoking story.