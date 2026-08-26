Yash and Advani's 'Toxic' earns over 50cr from morning shows
Entertainment
Yash and Kiara Advani's new film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups, kicked off with a bang, earning over ₹50 crore from morning shows across India on its opening day.
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the movie dives into themes of redemption and morality, all set in post-independence Goa.
'Toxic' 48.53cr by 2pm Hindi leads
By 2pm on day one, Toxic had pulled in ₹48.53 crore nationwide. The Hindi version led the way with ₹24.27 crore, followed by Kannada at ₹13.93 crore and Telugu at ₹7.25 crore; Tamil and Malayalam versions added smaller but solid numbers too.
The film saw huge crowds, especially for the Kannada version with a massive 90%+ occupancy rate, and despite mixed reviews, its star-studded cast (including Nayanthara and Huma Qureshi) helped keep the buzz alive everywhere.