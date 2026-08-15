Yash defends 'Toxic' on 'Aap Ki Adaalat' after criticism

Yash is standing by his new film, Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups, after some people criticized its portrayal of women and a few bold scenes.

On Aap Ki Adaalat, he explained that "You have to shoot in an aesthetic way ... that is the impact of cinema. Woh ek creator ka voice hota hain," to match the filmmaker's vision.

Yash also pointed out, "Vulgarity is wrong. I haven't even kissed, as you may have noticed."