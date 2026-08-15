Yash defends 'Toxic' on 'Aap Ki Adaalat' after criticism
Yash is standing by his new film, Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups, after some people criticized its portrayal of women and a few bold scenes.
On Aap Ki Adaalat, he explained that "You have to shoot in an aesthetic way ... that is the impact of cinema. Woh ek creator ka voice hota hain," to match the filmmaker's vision.
Yash also pointed out, "Vulgarity is wrong. I haven't even kissed, as you may have noticed."
'Toxic' targets Gen Z viewers
Yash says Toxic is aimed at Gen Z viewers and dives into their struggles with social rules and generational gaps. The movie encourages questioning old norms and opening up real conversations between generations.
After several delays, the film (starring Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi) finally hits theaters August 26 in Kannada and English.
It's got an "A" certificate from the CBFC and runs for 3 hours 14 minutes.