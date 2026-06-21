Yash delays 'Toxic' release worldwide to August 26 2026
Entertainment
Yash's much-awaited film, Toxic - A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, won't hit theaters this June as planned. Instead, it's now set for August 26, 2026.
Yash explained the delay is all about giving the movie a later, globally synchronized release.
Yash plays Raya and Ticket
The new date lines up with festivals like Onam, Eid, Raksha Bandhan, and Varamahalakshmi, so expect extra buzz at the box office.
The film features Yash in dual roles (Raya and Ticket), alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria.
Yash promises it'll be worth the wait: Yash said the film will be a proud moment for Indian cinema.