'Ramayana': Why Yash said yes to playing Ravana

Despite concerns that his role as Ravana could overshadow his popularity, Yash defended his decision.

"I said, 'Yeah, but that's how the story should be. I know stardom and all these things are fine, but at the end of the day, none of us are bigger than Ramayana.'"

"We need to understand that he's not a straightforward villain. Rama is like the heart. Ravana is like the brain. And there is always a conflict between your mind and your heart."