'Ramayana': Why Yash said yes to playing Ravana
What's the story
Yash, who plays Ravana in Ramayana, has spoken about his decision to take on the challenging role. In a behind-the-scenes video shared by the makers, Yash said that he was surprised by people's reactions when he said he wanted to play Ravana. "None of my friends or family...everybody was like, 'Why do you want to play Ravana?'" he said.
Character portrayal
Yash on why he took on the role
Despite concerns that his role as Ravana could overshadow his popularity, Yash defended his decision.
"I said, 'Yeah, but that's how the story should be. I know stardom and all these things are fine, but at the end of the day, none of us are bigger than Ramayana.'"
"We need to understand that he's not a straightforward villain. Rama is like the heart. Ravana is like the brain. And there is always a conflict between your mind and your heart."
Film's focus
More about the film 'Ramayana'
Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, explores Ravana's multifaceted personality.
In the video, Malhotra said, "Ravana is that celebrated evil character that the world should come and see for who he is."
Tiwari also highlighted Ravana's many qualities, asking, "A great astrologer, a great devotee of Shiva, a great warrior... What went wrong?"
The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita.
Yash's portrayal
Kapoor on Yash's performance
Kapoor, who plays Lord Rama in the film, praised Yash's portrayal of Ravana.
He said, "The way he has played it is such a new representation, such a complex understanding of that character."
The film was released on November 5 to mixed reviews.
Controversy
Controversy surrounding Ravana's portrayal
The portrayal of Ravana in Ramayana has sparked a debate among viewers on social media.
Some have raised concerns that the film may be "glorifying the character."
Some critics argue that while exploring his qualities and backstory is acceptable, depicting him in a light that "justifies his actions" crosses a line.
The second part of the epic will hit theaters on Diwali 2028.