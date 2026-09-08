Yash forgoes ₹100cr for South rights and co produces 'Ramayana'
Entertainment
Yash, set to play Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's two-part Ramayana, has turned down a massive ₹100 crore paycheck.
Instead, he's chosen the South Indian theatrical distribution rights for both films as his payment, and he's also co-producing under his own banner, Monster Mind Creations.
'Ramayana' South boxoffice decides Yash's payout
With this deal, Yash's earnings now depend on how well Ramayana does at the box office in the South. If it's a hit, he stands to gain much more than a fixed fee.
The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.
Part One drops worldwide on November 6, 2026; Part Two lands during Diwali 2027.