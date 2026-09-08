Yash forgoes ₹100cr for South rights and co produces 'Ramayana'

With this deal, Yash's earnings now depend on how well Ramayana does at the box office in the South. If it's a hit, he stands to gain much more than a fixed fee.

The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.

Part One drops worldwide on November 6, 2026; Part Two lands during Diwali 2027.