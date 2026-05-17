'Will do it when it's time': Yash teases 'KGF 3'

Quality focus

'Monetization...is never a goal'

Yash further said, "Somewhere it is important when people are excited, people want to watch it, but until unless we feel that this is the right thing to do, this is the right story, and it fits, the franchise for the sake of monetization or just because you know the name works is never a goal." The first two parts of KGF were directed by Prashanth Neel. The first part was released in 2018, while the sequel premiered in 2022.