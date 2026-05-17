'Will do it when it's time': Yash teases 'KGF 3'
What's the story
Yash, the star of the KGF franchise, recently spoke to Variety India about the much-anticipated third installment. He said, "Everybody is waiting for KGF: Chapter 3. But we'll do it when it's time, when it's right." "It's not just about exploiting the IP where people are ready," he added.
Quality focus
'Monetization...is never a goal'
Yash further said, "Somewhere it is important when people are excited, people want to watch it, but until unless we feel that this is the right thing to do, this is the right story, and it fits, the franchise for the sake of monetization or just because you know the name works is never a goal." The first two parts of KGF were directed by Prashanth Neel. The first part was released in 2018, while the sequel premiered in 2022.
Film delay
Yash's next films: 'Toxic' and 'Ramayana'
Meanwhile, Yash's upcoming film Toxic has been delayed. The movie, directed by Geetu Mohandas, was scheduled to hit theaters on June 4 but has now been postponed. Despite being ready for release, the makers are currently working on finalizing global distribution and partnerships. Apart from Toxic, Yash is also a part of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana franchise, where he plays Ravan. The two parts will premiere on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027.