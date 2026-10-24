Yash goes big to showcase Kannada cinema globally with 'Ramayana'

Kannada star Yash is going all-in on massive films to put Kannada cinema on the world map.

At a Hyderabad event, co-star Sai Pallavi shared, "Yash said, "I want to make my films big because I have the opportunity, and at the same time, I want to present Kannada and my South Indian and Indian cinema to the world." "

His next big project? The mythological epic Ramayana, also starring Ranbir Kapoor and Pallavi.