Yash is back: 'Toxic' teaser drops on his birthday
Yash just turned 40 and marked the occasion by dropping the teaser for his next film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. In the clip, he steps into a gritty gangster role as Raya.
The film, directed by Geetu Mohandas, is set to release worldwide on March 19, 2026.
Teaser highlights: Explosions, chaos, and "Daddy is back"
The teaser kicks off with a tense funeral scene that quickly spirals into chaos—Raya is shown in a burial van with a woman, an explosion rocks the crowd, and he storms out through smoke to take down gangsters in classic action style.
It all wraps up with Yash lighting a cigar and saying coolly, "Daddy's home."
Cast and clash at the box office
Alongside Yash, Toxic features Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Nayanthara, Akshay Oberoi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Sudev Nair.
Yash isn't just starring—he's also co-writing and co-producing through Monster Mind Creations (his banner) and KVN Productions.
The film will go head-to-head with Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 when it hits theaters.