Yash, Kapoor and Tiwari introduce 'Ramayana' at San Diego Comic-Con

The much-awaited Ramayana movie got its big moment at San Diego Comic-Con on July 24. Stars like Yash (making his Hindi debut as Ravana) and Ranbir Kapoor joined director Nitesh Tiwari to introduce the film, though fans will have to wait a bit longer for the trailer.

The project is aiming for a global audience, with an IMAX release planned for Diwali 2026.