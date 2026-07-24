Yash, Kapoor and Tiwari introduce 'Ramayana' at San Diego Comic-Con
The much-awaited Ramayana movie got its big moment at San Diego Comic-Con on July 24. Stars like Yash (making his Hindi debut as Ravana) and Ranbir Kapoor joined director Nitesh Tiwari to introduce the film, though fans will have to wait a bit longer for the trailer.
The project is aiming for a global audience, with an IMAX release planned for Diwali 2026.
Yash calls Ravana challenging role
Yash shared how challenging it was to play Ravana, saying he wanted to honor the iconic role while making it fresh: "To play it in a unique way and still make it look authentic, this was a challenging part, and I think I have tried something which might be very exciting for me."
The film features Sai Pallavi as Sita and Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and will be released in two parts: Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027.