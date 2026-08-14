Yash praises Advani's professionalism on 'Toxic' at Mumbai music launch
Yash is seriously impressed with Kiara Advani's commitment to their upcoming film, Toxic.
This gangster drama, directed by Geetu Mohandas, is Kiara's first project since becoming a mom last year.
At the music launch in Mumbai, Yash shared that he and the director were worried about how demanding the role would be for her, but Kiara showed up with full energy and professionalism.
Yash defends Advani after 'Tabaahi' criticism
Yash said, "Even after she was carrying, she came with 100% commitment," and mentioned he and Mohandas acted like "bouncers and bodyguards" for her on set.
After their song Tabaahi dropped and sparked some criticism online, Yash defended Kiara's grounded attitude and hard work.
He's confident people will appreciate her efforts.
Yash in 'Toxic' double role
Toxic features Yash in a double role alongside Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Tara Sutaria, and Nayanthara.