Yash praises Kannada roots at 'Ramayana' Los Angeles premiere
Entertainment
At the Los Angeles premiere of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, Kannada star Yash got real about his journey, saying, "Where you start can never define how far you can go."
He spoke proudly about his roots in Kannada cinema and representing Indian stories on a global stage. Fans loved how he honored his cultural heritage.
Tiwari directs 'Ramayana' releasing November 5
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part epic starring Ranbir Kapoor as Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita. Yash takes on the role of Ravana and also co-produces with Namit Malhotra.
With a massive ₹4,000 crore budget, the first part drops worldwide on November 5, aiming to bring India's storytelling tradition to audiences everywhere.