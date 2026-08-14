Yash's 'Toxic': Find out CBFC certification, run time, cast details
What's the story
Yash's upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has been certified with an A (adults only) certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), confirmed Variety India. The gangster drama, directed by Geetu Mohandas, is set to hit theaters on August 26 after being postponed from its original release date of March 19. It was initially scheduled to clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge, but the clash was averted after Toxic got delayed.
Film details
Here's everything about the film
The CBFC certified Toxic on Thursday, August 13, in Bengaluru, with a total runtime of 194.12 minutes (three hours and 14 minutes).
The film is set in post-independence Goa, where a gangster navigates loyalty, morality, and personal redemption amid violence and jealousy.
The synopsis reads, "With its atmospheric world, brutal action sequences, and morally conflicted characters, the film explores the price one must pay for love and for finding redemption amidst the darkness."
Production details
Meet the team behind 'Toxic'
Toxic is produced by Yash under Monster Mind Creations and Venkat Narayana under KVN Productions.
The film features an ensemble cast of Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Nayanthara, alongside Yash in dual roles.
In Toxic, Advani plays Nadia, while Qureshi portrays Elizabeth. Sutaria is associated with the film as Rebecca, Vasanth plays Mellisa, and Nayanthara essays the role of Ganga.
Cinematographer Rajeev Ravi has been credited for his work on the film.