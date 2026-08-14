Yash's 'Toxic': Find out CBFC certification, run time, cast details 

The CBFC certified Toxic on Thursday, August 13, in Bengaluru, with a total runtime of 194.12 minutes (three hours and 14 minutes).

The film is set in post-independence Goa, where a gangster navigates loyalty, morality, and personal redemption amid violence and jealousy.

The synopsis reads, "With its atmospheric world, brutal action sequences, and morally conflicted characters, the film explores the price one must pay for love and for finding redemption amidst the darkness."