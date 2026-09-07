Yash's 'Toxic' still has no OTT deal: Report
What's the story
The post-release journey of Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups has taken a hit, with reports suggesting that its OTT rights are yet to be sold. The film, which was expected to bag a deal worth over ₹200 crore, is now reportedly receiving offers as low as ₹30 crore. This comes after the movie's disappointing performance at the box office despite crossing the ₹300 crore mark globally in 13 days.
Negotiation details
Makers turned down ₹150cr offers earlier
According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the makers of Toxic had reportedly turned down an offer of around ₹150 crore from two leading streaming platforms. They were apparently holding out for a figure closer to ₹200 crore.
This decision was based on their belief that Yash's star power and the film's theatrical prospects would drive up its digital valuation.
However, with the actioner's underwhelming performance, streaming platforms are now reportedly unwilling to meet the original asking price.
Offer decline
Offers have dropped significantly
The report further states that the offers for Toxic's post-theatrical streaming rights in all languages have dropped to as low as ₹30 crore.
ZEE5 has reportedly made the highest offer so far, marking a huge difference from the initial ₹200 crore-plus valuation sought by the makers.
The film's satellite rights are also unlikely to provide much relief, given its adult-oriented storytelling, which may not appeal to television audiences.
OTT release strategy
Makers considering separate edit for OTT release
In light of the situation, the makers are reportedly mulling a separate edit for Toxic's OTT release. The aim is to rework the film for its digital premiere to attract a better offer and minimize losses.
However, an official confirmation on this front is still awaited.
Directed by Geetu Mohandas and starring Yash in the lead role, Toxic was released on August 26 amid much fanfare but has struggled to sustain its post-release momentum.