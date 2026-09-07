Yash's 'Toxic' still has no OTT deal: Report

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the makers of Toxic had reportedly turned down an offer of around ₹150 crore from two leading streaming platforms. They were apparently holding out for a figure closer to ₹200 crore.

This decision was based on their belief that Yash's star power and the film's theatrical prospects would drive up its digital valuation.

However, with the actioner's underwhelming performance, streaming platforms are now reportedly unwilling to meet the original asking price.