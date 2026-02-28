Yash's 'Toxic': When is the trailer dropping?
What's the story
The much-anticipated trailer for Yash's upcoming film, Toxic, will be released on March 8 in Bengaluru. The stylish action drama is directed by National Award winner Geetu Mohandas and will hit theaters on March 19. This marks Yash's first major release after the blockbuster KGF franchise.
Film details
More about 'Toxic'
Toxic is expected to present Yash in a strikingly new and intense avatar. Although the makers have kept the storyline under wraps, the movie is being described as a stylish, action-packed drama on a grand scale. The project has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, and several other languages.
Teaser reaction
Teaser introduces Yash in a clean-shaven look
The recently released teaser for Toxic has already generated a lot of buzz, amassing over 200 million views within 24 hours. The teaser unveils Yash in a clean-shaven avatar as a character named Ticket, fueling speculation about a potential dual role. The film also stars Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles. It is produced by Yash and Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.