Yash's 'Toxic' in talks for IMAX release
What's the story
Yash's upcoming film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, has been the talk of the town lately. The buzz intensified after IMAX's Investor Relations Presentation on Wednesday, February 25, which included Toxic in a slide titled Expected Local Language (LL) Slate. However, there is no confirmation yet about the film's release.
Ongoing discussions
'Discussions are still on,' source added
A source told Variety India, "Discussions are still on, and it isn't final until either party to the matter says that it is." "That will only happen after either signs on the dotted line and/or issues a statement, confirming the same. That hasn't happened yet." Toxic is set to release on March 19.
Box office battle
'Toxic' set for clash with 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'
The Yash starrer is one of the most anticipated movies of the year, but what fans are looking forward to is its clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2. The Aditya Dhar directorial's first part came out in December 2025, and became one of the biggest hits of the year, earning ₹1305.35 crore at the global box office, per Sacnilk.