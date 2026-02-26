Yash's 'Toxic' in talks for IMAX release

A source told Variety India, "Discussions are still on, and it isn't final until either party to the matter says that it is." "That will only happen after either signs on the dotted line and/or issues a statement, confirming the same. That hasn't happened yet." Toxic is set to release on March 19.

Box office battle

'Toxic' set for clash with 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'

The Yash starrer is one of the most anticipated movies of the year, but what fans are looking forward to is its clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2. The Aditya Dhar directorial's first part came out in December 2025, and became one of the biggest hits of the year, earning ₹1305.35 crore at the global box office, per Sacnilk.