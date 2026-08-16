Yash says intimate scenes in 'Toxic' are craft, Pandit understands
Ahead of the release of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, actor Yash opened up about filming intimate scenes and how his wife, former actor Radhika Pandit, took it.
He admitted these moments can be awkward for partners, but said, "it's a craft. It's an art, and what we're trying to achieve with this is very, very different."
'Toxic' releases August 26 worldwide
Yash shared that stepping into these scenes pushed him out of his comfort zone. Still, Radhika, being a former actor herself, sees it from a professional angle and trusts him.
"when I'm performing, it's an actor doing their part. It's not her husband," he explained.
Toxic marks Yash's big return after KGF Chapter 2 and features stars like Kiara Advani and Huma Qureshi. The film drops worldwide in multiple languages on August 26.