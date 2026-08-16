Yash: 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' not for children
Entertainment
Yash has made it clear his upcoming film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, isn't meant for kids.
Speaking on Aap Ki Adalat, he said the movie's tagline and darker themes are a heads-up: "All the children have to stay at home."
Yash also shared that his character is so layered and intense, it even challenged him as an actor.
World release 'Toxic' Aug 26 2026
Directed by Geetu Mohandas and backed by KVN Productions, Toxic features a star cast with Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, and Huma Qureshi.
The film drops worldwide on August 26, 2026, so if you're into mature stories and complex roles, this one might be worth the wait.