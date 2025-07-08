Yash's limited screentime in Ramayana Part 1 revealed Entertainment Jul 08, 2025

Get ready for a fresh take on the classic "Ramayana!"

Director Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious project stars Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, with Sai Pallavi as Sita and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

Yash makes a brief but impactful appearance as Ravana in Part 1, setting up a bigger role for himself in Part 2.

The film aims to retell the legendary story with some serious star power.