Yash's limited screentime in Ramayana Part 1 revealed
Get ready for a fresh take on the classic "Ramayana!"
Director Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious project stars Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, with Sai Pallavi as Sita and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.
Yash makes a brief but impactful appearance as Ravana in Part 1, setting up a bigger role for himself in Part 2.
The film aims to retell the legendary story with some serious star power.
'Ramayana' is 1 of the costliest films ever made
Part 1 has already wrapped filming, while Part 2 starts shooting this August.
The first movie focuses on Ram, Sita, and Lakshman's exile from Ayodhya—laying the groundwork for what's next.
Mark your calendars: Part 1 drops Diwali 2026, followed by Part 2 in Diwali 2027.
With its big cast and modern storytelling style, "Ramayana" is shaping up to be a major moment for Indian cinema.