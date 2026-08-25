Yash's 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' crosses ₹41cr bookings
Entertainment
Yash's new film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, is off to a massive start even before hitting theaters on August 26.
Advance bookings have already crossed ₹41 crore (including blocked seats), with 8.94 lakh tickets sold across 17,692 shows, setting the stage for a big opening.
Karnataka brings ₹17.31cr bookings
Karnataka fans are showing the most love so far, bringing in ₹17.31 crore (including blocked seats). Bengaluru alone made up over half of that.
The Hindi version is also doing well in cities like Delhi-NCR and Mumbai.
Interestingly, overall occupancy is just 32%, so there is still plenty of room for more people to join in.
With premium formats like IMAX already adding to the buzz and Geetu Mohandas directing an ensemble cast, Toxic looks set for a blockbuster debut.