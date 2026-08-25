Yash's 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' crosses ₹41cr bookings

Karnataka fans are showing the most love so far, bringing in ₹17.31 crore (including blocked seats). Bengaluru alone made up over half of that.

The Hindi version is also doing well in cities like Delhi-NCR and Mumbai.

Interestingly, overall occupancy is just 32%, so there is still plenty of room for more people to join in.

With premium formats like IMAX already adding to the buzz and Geetu Mohandas directing an ensemble cast, Toxic looks set for a blockbuster debut.