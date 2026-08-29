Yash's 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups' earns ₹221.45cr worldwide

Yash's latest film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups, is off to a massive start, pulling in ₹221.45 crore worldwide within just three days of release on August 26.

The action drama, directed by Geetu Mohandas, kicked things off with a huge ₹101.10 crore net in India on Day one.

While collections dipped over the next two days, the movie could come within reach of the ₹250 crore milestone this weekend if it sees a substantial jump over Saturday and Sunday.