Yash's 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups' earns ₹221.45cr worldwide
Yash's latest film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups, is off to a massive start, pulling in ₹221.45 crore worldwide within just three days of release on August 26.
The action drama, directed by Geetu Mohandas, kicked things off with a huge ₹101.10 crore net in India on Day one.
While collections dipped over the next two days, the movie could come within reach of the ₹250 crore milestone this weekend if it sees a substantial jump over Saturday and Sunday.
'Toxic' grosses ₹23.75cr overseas
Toxic isn't just making noise at home, it's also raking in cash overseas with ₹23.75 crore grossed internationally so far.
The Hindi version led Indian box office numbers on Day three, while Kannada screenings saw packed night shows with over 50% occupancy.
This film marks Yash's big return after KGF: Chapter 2 and is a period gangster action drama that takes audiences back to Goa during a period when the region was still under Portuguese rule and follows the rise and fall of a gangster, featuring Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth alongside Yash.