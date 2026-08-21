Yash's 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups' gets CBFC 'A' certificate

Yash's new film Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-ups just got an "A" (adults-only) certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The movie runs for a hefty 3 hours, 14 minutes and 12 seconds, and while no scenes were cut, the board did ask for small changes in the Kannada words/phrases "Tevidiya Paiya" and "Tevidiya Pulla" and their English subtitles.