Yash's 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups' gets CBFC 'A' certificate
Yash's new film Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-ups just got an "A" (adults-only) certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
The movie runs for a hefty 3 hours, 14 minutes and 12 seconds, and while no scenes were cut, the board did ask for small changes in the Kannada words/phrases "Tevidiya Paiya" and "Tevidiya Pulla" and their English subtitles.
CBFC requires health warnings for 'Toxic'
The CBFC also wants anti-smoking and anti-drug warnings shown at the start and after intermission.
The British Board of Film Classification awarded it an "A" classification, with warnings related to violence and sex scenes.
After a few date changes, Toxic finally hits theaters on August 26 with a star-studded cast. Yash is joined by Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria.
Kiara Advani recently shared behind-the-scenes footage online, and Yash urged audiences to book tickets.