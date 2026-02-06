Yash's 'Toxic' marks new high for non-Telugu film in AP/TS

'Toxic' is directed by Geetu Mohandas

Toxic isn't just about big numbers—the cast is stacked with stars like Yash, Nayanthara, and Kiara Advani.

The teaser dropped on January 8 and racked up over 200 million views in 24 hours, showing serious hype.

SVC outbid three rivals for the rights, banking on Yash's post-KGF Chapter 2 fame.

Dil Raju, head of Sri Venkateswara Creations, shared his excitement: "Yash stands as a formidable titan of Indian cinema, and post KGF 2, his market has only grown stronger across the world. The audience's anticipation for his next after KGF 2 has been building for a while now. With a four-year wait, the buzz and expectations around this film are massive. We at SVC are stoked to present this prestigious project and hope to continue collaborating with Yash on many more films."

The film drops March 19.