Yash's 'Toxic' nets ₹140cr global day 1 with India ₹120cr
Entertainment
Yash's new film Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas, just had a massive global debut, pulling in ₹140 crore on day one (August 26).
That's way above its expected ₹110 crore, with India alone bringing in a huge chunk at ₹120 crore gross.
It's already one of the year's biggest openers.
'Toxic' ensemble A rated released uncut
Toxic did especially well in Hindi (₹55 crore), but Kannada fans showed up too, adding ₹24 crore and ₹11 crore.
While overseas earnings were lower than some recent blockbusters, Toxic still landed among the top 15 Indian film openings ever.
The film features Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, and Huma Qureshi in an ensemble cast and stands out for its bold themes, earning an A rating and releasing without any cuts despite largely negative reviews.