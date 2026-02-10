Yash's 'Toxic' sets record with ₹105cr overseas distribution deal
Yash's next big film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, just landed a ₹105 crore overseas distribution deal—one of the highest ever for an Indian movie.
The film, directed by Geetu Mohandas and starring Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth alongside Yash, will release in five Indian languages.
'Toxic' to hit theaters on March 19, 2026
Toxic also set a new record by selling its Andhra Pradesh and Telangana rights for ₹120 crore—the most ever paid for a non-Telugu film there.
With Phars Films handling the worldwide release (except Nepal, Japan, and China), this is shaping up to be Yash's widest global launch yet.
Mark your calendar: Toxic hits theaters on March 19, 2026!