Yash's 'Toxic' sets record with ₹105cr overseas distribution deal

'Toxic' to hit theaters on March 19, 2026

Toxic also set a new record by selling its Andhra Pradesh and Telangana rights for ₹120 crore—the most ever paid for a non-Telugu film there.

With Phars Films handling the worldwide release (except Nepal, Japan, and China), this is shaping up to be Yash's widest global launch yet.

Mark your calendar: Toxic hits theaters on March 19, 2026!