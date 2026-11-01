Yatharv, Yash's son, moved to tears watching 'Ramayana,' Pallavi says
Entertainment
Yash's young son, Yatharv, was moved to tears during his first time watching his dad on the big screen in Ramayana.
Sai Pallavi shared that he got especially upset at a scene where Ravana (played by Yash) kills a bird, showing just how deeply he connected with the story.
Yash children spark family talks
The Los Angeles premiere turned into a real family moment for Yash, his wife Radhika Pandit, and their kids, Yatharv and Arya.
Their children had several questions while watching him on the big screen, and even sparked some thoughtful family talks about why certain things happen in mythological tales.