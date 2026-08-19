Ye's concerts become Russia's biggest Western act since Ukraine war
What's the story
Controversial rapper Ye (Kanye West) will perform two shows in St. Petersburg this October, making him the most high-profile Western artist to visit Russia since its invasion of Ukraine four years ago. The performances are scheduled for October 10 and 11 at Gazprom Arena. Despite his earlier antisemitic remarks and Nazi sympathies, which have overshadowed his music career and made some countries reluctant to host him, Russian fans quickly bought tickets after the announcement on Monday.
Controversies
Ye's controversies so far
Ye has been embroiled in several controversies, including antisemitic remarks and Nazi imagery.
He has sold T-shirts with swastikas and released a song titled Heil Hitler.
In an attempt to rehabilitate his image, he took out a full-page advertisement in the Wall Street Journal apologizing for his behavior and discussing his mental health struggles.
"I am not a Nazi or an antisemite," he wrote. "I love Jewish people."
Anticipated pushback
Ye's upcoming concerts might face resistance in Russia
Ye's St. Petersburg concerts are expected to face resistance within Russia, where conservative activists have been increasingly trying to cut the country off from Western cultural influence.
The politician Nikolay Novichkov has already called for an investigation into Ye's past remarks praising Hitler, including his 2022 assertion that there were "good things" about the Nazi leader.
International shows
Ye has faced opposition to performing in several European countries
Ye has faced opposition to performing in several European countries, resulting in the cancellation of planned concerts in the UK, France, and Italy.
However, he has found a more receptive audience elsewhere.
A record-breaking concert in Istanbul attracted 1,18,000 fans, while 70,000 attended his show in Tbilisi. Earlier this month, he also performed a sold-out show in Almaty, Kazakhstan.