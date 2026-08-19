Ye's concerts become Russia's biggest Western act since Ukraine war

Ye has been embroiled in several controversies, including antisemitic remarks and Nazi imagery.

He has sold T-shirts with swastikas and released a song titled Heil Hitler.

In an attempt to rehabilitate his image, he took out a full-page advertisement in the Wall Street Journal apologizing for his behavior and discussing his mental health struggles.

"I am not a Nazi or an antisemite," he wrote. "I love Jewish people."