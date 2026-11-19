'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' trailer questions wife leaving parental home
The trailer for Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, just dropped.
Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film questions the expectation that a woman must leave her parental home after marriage and move into her husband's home.
Mark your calendars: the movie hits theaters on November 27.
Khurrana's Prem supports wife's family
Ayushmann's character, Prem, stands out for supporting his wife (Sharvari) in putting her own family first after marriage, a refreshing twist compared to older Bollywood roles.
At the launch, Sharvari shared how thrilled she was to work with Barjatya, saying it's a dream come true and that she grew up recreating the emotional scenes from his films.