'Yeh Rishta...' actor Shahbaaz Badi joins Ekta Kapoor's 'Pyaar Se Bandhe Rishte'
Shahbaaz Abdullah Badi, who you might recognize from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Pandya Store, is set to star as Nandan in Ekta Kapoor's upcoming series Pyaar Se Bandhe Rishte.
He'll appear opposite Dipali Sharma (as Sanchi), with Avinash Mishra and Shhraddha Surve leading the show's two parallel love stories.
This marks Shahbaaz's return to a Kapoor production after several years.
Shahbaaz has built a solid TV career since his 2014 debut, taking on everything from family dramas to thrillers—including recent roles in Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar and Aarya 3.
His addition brings experience and fresh energy to the cast, making Pyaar Se Bandhe Rishte one to watch when it drops soon.