'Yeh Rishta...' actor Shahbaaz Badi joins Ekta Kapoor's 'Pyaar Se Bandhe Rishte'
Jul 22, 2025

Shahbaaz Abdullah Badi, who you might recognize from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Pandya Store, is set to star as Nandan in Ekta Kapoor's upcoming series Pyaar Se Bandhe Rishte.

He'll appear opposite Dipali Sharma (as Sanchi), with Avinash Mishra and Shhraddha Surve leading the show's two parallel love stories.

This marks Shahbaaz's return to a Kapoor production after several years.