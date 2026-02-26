'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' recap: Armaan passes RK's test Entertainment Feb 26, 2026

In the latest "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" episode, Armaan is put on the spot by RK, who asks him to pick between Abhira and Shivani—basically testing where his heart really lies.

While Abhira waits for answers, Armaan shows RK a special place with names of people he cares about and admits he couldn't bring himself to erase Abhira's name.

Turns out, this was all a test from RK, and Armaan passes by putting family first.