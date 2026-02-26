'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' recap: Armaan passes RK's test
In the latest "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" episode, Armaan is put on the spot by RK, who asks him to pick between Abhira and Shivani—basically testing where his heart really lies.
While Abhira waits for answers, Armaan shows RK a special place with names of people he cares about and admits he couldn't bring himself to erase Abhira's name.
Turns out, this was all a test from RK, and Armaan passes by putting family first.
Vidya gives Armaan an ultimatum
When Armaan brings both Abhira and Shivani home, everyone's stunned—especially since Madhav remembers they thought Shivani was gone for good after an accident. But surprise: she'd actually been living at an ashram with RK.
Just as things get tense, Vidya drops an ultimatum on Armaan: choose between her or Shivani by tomorrow.
All this drama leaves the Poddar family reeling and sets up some serious decisions ahead.