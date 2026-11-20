'Yellowjackets' star Hewson reveals marriage on 'The Drew Barrymore Show'
Surprise wedding alert: Liv Hewson from Yellowjackets just revealed on The Drew Barrymore Show that they're officially married.
When Drew asked about their engagement, Hewson casually replied, "I got married," and the show displayed some rare couple photos.
Barrymore gifts Hewson candlesticks symbolizing union
Drew was genuinely surprised and celebrated the news by gifting Hewson glass candlesticks, saying they represent both partners coming together.
Even though Hewson is known for roles in Santa Clarita Diet and keeps their personal life low-key, this sweet moment gave fans a rare glimpse into their world.